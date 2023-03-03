comscore Kokua Line: Will the city add pickleball courts? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Will the city add pickleball courts?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

Question: What is being done to alleviate the need for pickleball courts on Oahu? Parks & Rec did a survey in 2022 that showed the need, but I haven’t heard much since. My family loves to play, and sometimes we drive all over looking for open courts. This is something healthy that keiki and kupuna can do together, and the city should be encouraging it. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty and Homebridge Financial Services
Next Story
Hawaii delegation asks IRS to exempt Red Hill families

Scroll Up