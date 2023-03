Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired several new independent agents in its Kapolei office:

>> Emily Beecher is originally from Arizona and resides in Ewa Beach.

>> Melanie T. Bugarin had been a Realtor-associate at Century 21, working with Abe Lee. She is also employed as a program developer at United Healthcare.

>> Jared Ichimura is also the owner/photographer of Creative22 LLC.

>> Danielle Otero is originally from New York and resides in Ewa Beach.

Homebridge Financial Services in Hawaii has hired Bianca Armanini as a mortgage loan originator. She will specialize in residential mortgage loan for purchases and refinances on Maui. Prior to joining Homebridge, Armanini was a warehouse manager for Chico (Calif.) Design Center for two years. Before that she was a public health assistant at Butte County (Calif.) Public Health for two years.

