Rearview Mirror: Pizza, Lucky Luck, automats conjure up memorable stories

  By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  Updated 11:48 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Cozy Farias samples Hawaii’s first automat. The Pushbutton, then at 69 S. Hotel St., stocked laulau, poi and other foodstuffs daily. Robert Fong was the owner, with the help of his wife, Annabelle Fong. Right, Fred Rocco first brought pizza to Honolulu at Filoni’s, Little Joe’s and other restaurants in 1946.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Henry Berger

  • 1972 <strong>Lucky Luck: </strong> <em>He owned a tavern in Hawaii Kai from 1954 to 1957 </em>

    Lucky Luck:

  • Fred Rocco first brought pizza to Honolulu at Filoni’s, Little Joe’s and other restaurants in 1946.

Every month or two, I dedicate a column to answer a few reader inquiries. This week I’ll explore the history of pizza in Hawaii, Lucky Luck’s tavern, the 1949 Merci Train, Henry Berger and automats. Read more

