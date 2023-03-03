Former Hawaii athletes say AD search panel lacks diversity

The University of Hawaii responded today to a petition from former student-athletes with a statement that it “accurately notes certain demographic gaps” in the membership of the search advisory committee appointed by UH president David Lassner to help choose the school’s next athletic director.

UH’s response also said it “will be reviewing the gaps … with consideration of a modest expansion of (the committee’s) membership.”

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is among 27 former UH student-athletes who signed a statement delivered to Lassner this morning protesting a lack of racial diversity on the seven-member search committee.

The petition includes a “demand that (the committee) be expanded to represent the Brown and Black athletes and give a voice to the alumni — that is also not fully represented.

“It’s very simple,” the approximately 400-word petition also states. “Look at your student athlete population. Your committee is not representative of this population. In fact, the Brown and Black student athletes have been under represented for many years at the University of Hawaii.”

In its response, UH noted that the committee includes a Native Hawaiian and two other members who are women of Asian descent.

In addition to Blangiardi, a former UH football player, coach and broadcaster, the protest statement was signed by some of the most prominent athletes and coaches in school history. They include four-time Super Bowl champion Jesse Sapolu; volleyball All-American and Olympian Deitre Collins, women’s basketball star Nani Cockett; 11-year NFL player and former UH assistant football coach Rich Miano; and June Jones, the winningest football coach in school history.

The petition was drafted and circulated by Rainbows basketball alumnus Artie Wilson, who is now a UH basketball TV analyst and host of a weekly radio show that focuses on UH sports. Wilson, a founding member and president of the school’s Letter Winner’s Club, hand-delivered copies of the statement to Lassner’s office and that of the UH Board of Regents.

“The work is just beginning,” Wilson said. “There’s much to do.”

The seven-member committee was appointed by Lassner after David Matlin announced in January that he would resign as AD in June.

The committee is co-chaired by UH Manoa provost Michael Bruno and Aio president Susan Eichor. Women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman, Island Energy vice president Al Chee, Hawaii Supreme Court justice and former UH basketball player Sabrina McKenna, UH faculty athletics representative Scott Sinnett and men’s volleyball coach Charlie Wade are also on the committee.

University of Hawaii AD sea… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser

--

More UH football coverage