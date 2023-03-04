comscore Hawaii football’s Koali Nishigaya rewarded with scholarship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii football’s Koali Nishigaya rewarded with scholarship

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:59 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Koali Nishigaya has been hoping for a scholarship since he graduated from Saint Louis in 2020.

    Hawaii’s Koali Nishigaya has been hoping for a scholarship since he graduated from Saint Louis in 2020.

The Hawaii football team’s “spring” training ended with aha! moments for a redesigned offense, a more aggressive defense, and a scholarship for a 5-foot-7, 165-pound receiver. Read more

