Hawaii football’s Koali Nishigaya rewarded with scholarship

The Hawaii football team’s “spring” training ended with aha! moments for a redesigned offense, a more aggressive defense, and a scholarship for a 5-foot-7, 165-pound receiver.

During a team meeting on Thursday, Koali Nishigaya was beckoned to the front of the lecture hall with the pretense of having to sing. On the screen behind him flashed this announcement: “You’re on scholarship.” Teammates roared their approval.

“The kid’s well deserving,” coach Timmy Chang said. “I think everyone in that locker room will say ‘that kid’s deserving.’ He’s going to make plays for us in that slot situation. When guys make plays and add value, they deserve money and a scholarship.”

Even as a Saint Louis School receiver, Nishigaya said, “people doubted me. I’m small. I always had a chip on my shoulder. I was always the underdog. I tried to relish that role. Just believing in myself, trusting my technique, and relying on everything I’ve learned.”

Nishigaya said he received no football offers as a Saint Louis senior in 2020. The school’s senior prom and graduation ceremony were canceled because of the pandemic. Nishigaya joined the Warriors as a walk-on. He played in three games in 2020, catching two passes for 36 yards, and rushed for a touchdown. He suffered a broken foot in December 2021 and was not cleared to play until the middle of last season. He did not play in the regular-season finale against San Jose State to stay within the four-game limit for redshirt status.

“He probably wanted to play against San Jose State, but in the bigger picture, he trusted me,” Chang said.

Nishigaya said: “It’s been a long road, but I’m thankful my hard work paid off. I’m just grateful.”

In previous seasons, spring training began in March, with 15 practices spread over five weeks. Because expansion work is planned for the Ching Complex and the neighboring grass fields, the Warriors practiced up to four times a week beginning in early February. “Four weeks is never enough,” said Chang, noting all but one of the practices was held in wet or windy conditions.

But the Warriors were able to fully install the run-and-shoot offense, with Chang leading the quarterbacks room and calling the plays. Chang said No. 1 quarterback Brayden Schager’s arm strength helped navigate adverse conditions, including 25 mph winds.

Chang said the Warriors will undergo skill tests this week and, following spring break, will have six weeks of strength/conditioning training leading to the end of the semester. Schager said players-only practices will set the way for the 2023 season.

The early spring training also will provide enough rehabilitation time for injured players.

Defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro said schemes have been added to provide multiple coverages and looks for the defense.

With inexperience last season, Yoro said, “we needed to stay very basic. Now we’re able to cut it loose and expand the playbook. The guys bought into that. They came out ready to work, flying around, and showing aggression and physicality.”

Cornerback Cam Stone (Wyoming), safety Justin Prince (UTEP) and nickelback Justin Sinclair (College of San Mateo) are midseason transfers who have boosted the secondary. Yoro has praised freshman safety Makana Meyer. Kuao Peihopa, a Kamehameha graduate who transferred from Washington, is leading a rebooted defensive interior.