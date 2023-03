Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessing of the Sea”

Episodes 61-62

6:40 p.m. today

When Ji-na and Pil-du fail to frame Poong-do for embezzlement, they move on to their next scheme. To test whether or not Poong-do is colorblind, Pil-du submits a colorful document for Poong-do to sign. Poong-do’s condition is on the verge of being found out.

Episodes 63-64

7:45 p.m. today

Chairman Ma makes an appearance at the office. Pil-du attacks Chairman Ma, saying she’s the one who pushed him to this state. Police take Pil-du into custody on embezzlement and attempted murder charges. Shi-joon’s cellmate changes his future.

“A Moment of Romance”

One-part KBS drama special

6:45 p.m. Monday

A young couple’s love and breakup is seen from different views. Oh Jin realizes she is not receiving the love she wants and deserves in her relationship with her boyfriend, Cha Min Jae; he doesn’t understand why they have a falling out.

“The Palace”

One-part KBS drama special

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

A concubine vying for the Crown Prince’s affection schemes to drive out her rival, the Crown Princess. A palace maiden, who gets mixed up in the royal court’s politics, becomes torn between her compassion for the Crown Princess and her own survival.

“Secret House”

Episodes 93-94

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Ji-hwan confronts Tae-hyung about his birth father. After finding Nam Chan-woo’s diary, Ji-hwan tries to compare his father’s handwriting in his diary and the will. If the writing is different, it could mean his father’s death wasn’t natural.

Episode 95-96

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ji-hwan decides he needs to reveal the truth to Chairman Nam. Tae-hyung needs Annie Brown’s help; she detests him but keeps her feelings under control to take revenge on him.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 19

7:50 p.m. Friday

Posters calling for Damdeok to be named the crown prince are seen at the marketplace. Damdeok surmises that Ga Raji is behind the posters, but Ga Raji convinces Dammang that Damdeok is behind the posters.

Episode 20

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Ga Raji goads Dammang into trying to ride a Ferghana horse. Legend has it that the one who can tame such a horse is destined to be king. But Dammang falls off the horse and gets injured.

