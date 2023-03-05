comscore Lawmakers target personal gains from homestead sales | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lawmakers target personal gains from homestead sales

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM This 1,291-square-foot house in Waianae was built for $261,000 in 2010 on leasehold land owned by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, and was listed for sale last month at $585,000.

The effort is aimed at combating a longstanding practice known as “list jumping,” which critics say allows more affluent Native Hawaiians to purchase homesteads from lessees at the expense of beneficiaries who have spent decades on DHHL’s homestead application waitlist. Read more

