comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - March 5, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 5, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • John and Pat Lakatos of Kailua, left, discovered Kona, Apres Sea Bar in Falmouth, England, while on a tour of Cornwall county in September. Photo by Saen MacVicar.

  • On a VIP tour of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in December, Waikiki resident Henry K. Tominaga Jr. discovered that Kauai-based Koloa Rum Co.’s “Spirit of Aloha” was available at Twitch Lounge. Photo by ­Michelle Ahn.

  • Honolulu resident Suzanne Okazaki, above, spotted Island Food Waipio in the Ebisu area of Tokyo in 2018. Photo by Calvin Okazaki.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

