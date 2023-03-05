Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 5, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
John and Pat Lakatos of Kailua, left, discovered Kona, Apres Sea Bar in Falmouth, England, while on a tour of Cornwall county in September. Photo by Saen MacVicar.
On a VIP tour of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in December, Waikiki resident Henry K. Tominaga Jr. discovered that Kauai-based Koloa Rum Co.’s “Spirit of Aloha” was available at Twitch Lounge. Photo by Michelle Ahn.
Honolulu resident Suzanne Okazaki, above, spotted
Island Food Waipio in the Ebisu area of Tokyo in 2018.
Photo by Calvin Okazaki.