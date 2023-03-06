State cites Maui man for allegedly harassing whale, dolphins

State authorities this morning cited a Maui man for allegedly chasing after a young humpback whale and pod of spinner dolphins at Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said David Jimenez, 65, of Maui, was cited for prohibited acts in regard to endangered whale species and harassing wildlife in a state park.

State Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers went to Kealakekua Bay today after receiving numerous calls reporting wildlife harassment.

On Sunday, DOCARE officers received a video recording of a man snorkeling too close to an adolescent humpback whale — close enough to almost touch the whale’s fin, according to authorities.

In footage shared by DLNR, a humpback whale can be seen swimming in the bay as a hand reaches out, and a man is heard laughing and making gurgling sounds in the background.

Upon arrival today, DLNR said officers saw and recorded Jimenez leading a group of people chasing a pod of spinner dolphins.

Both humpback whales and spinner dolphins are protected by federal and state laws including the Marine Mammals Protection Act.

Under the act, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration prohibits swimming with and approaching a Hawaiian spinner dolphin within 50 yards. NOAA Fisheries also prohibits approaching humpback whales by any means within 100 yards on or in the water, and 1,000 feet when operating an aircraft.

State authorities said Jimenez refers to himself on Facebook as “Dolphin Dave,” and that he told officers he would not stop swimming with whales and dolphins “because it’s magical and others do much worse things.”

Kealakekua Bay, the largest bay along the Kona coast of Hawaii island, is a protected Hawaii Marine Life Conservation District.

The bay is not within the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, which includes waters along the northern part of the coastline. However, NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is also investigating the incidents.

DLNR said Jimenez has been summoned to appear in Kona District court on May 11.

DLNR encourages the public to report wildlife harassment or suspected violations via its 24-hour tip line at 808-643-DLNR or the free DLNRTip app. NOAA also has an enforcement hotline at 800-853-1964 or at respectwildlife@noaa.gov.