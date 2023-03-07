Alleged frontman in $300K investment scam detained until trial

A man from Germany who allegedly worked with his mom, dad and brother to lure Honolulu residents into an investment scam that cost them more than $300,000 was ordered held without bail this morning.

Haitem Taylor Abid Dhaene, aka “Tay” was arrested Friday by Honolulu police investigating a terroristic threatening in the second degree case after Dhaene allegedly was involved with the failure to return a car rented by his dad and co-defendant in the federal scam case, Tim Dhaene.

His attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Melinda K. Yamaga told U.S. Magistrate Judge Wes Reber Porter’s court this morning that she disagreed with the recommendation from pre-trial services that Haitem be held without bail.

She argued he was in federal custody and could not appear for a state court date connected to the terroristic threatening allegations.

“He understands, clearly, the seriousness of complying with court orders,” said Yamaga, speaking in court.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren M. Nakamura told Reber Porter there is a “factor of dangerous-ness” surrounding Haitem, who was the alleged front man of the family’s scheme to steal from local investors.

Haitem’s mom and co-defendant, Latifa Zanki Dhaene, was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond until trial. Haitem’s brother, Sofyane Abid Dhaene, aka “Zo,” was placed on supervised release Monday ahead of trial. Tim Dhaene’s detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The family, each of whom had a Belgian passport seized by the government, is accused of overstaying their visa and running an investment scam in 2022 that took Hawaii residents for more than $300,000. They pleaded not guilty Monday morning.