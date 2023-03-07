Letter: Daylight Savings Time should be permanent

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On March 12, residents of 48 states will once again go through the twice-a-year ritual of moving their clocks forward or backward. Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states that do not participate in this ritual. Read more

In March 2022, the U.S. Senate, by unanimous consent, passed the Sunshine Protection Act (SPA). The SPA would make Daylight Savings Time permanent. This bill has widespread bipartisan support throughout the country. However, the U.S. House has been sitting on this bill and hasn’t moved forward with it.

Although we do not have to move our clocks forward or backward, I, for one, am tired of having to remember the time in each time zone when they move their clocks forward or backward by an hour. U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda should move this bill forward and “Lock the Clock.”

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

