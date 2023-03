Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mid-Pacific Institute has hired Tasha Sawai as controller. Sawai brings 25 years of finance and accounting experience to Mid-­Pacific. Prior to this position, she worked as chief financial officer for H&W Foodservice, director at AATS LLC, manager at KMH LLP and controller for Central Union Church. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in accounting, a Master of Accounting and a Certificate in Change Management, all from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She is a Certified Public Accountant, a Chartered Global Management Accountant and a member of the Hawaii Society of Certified Public Accounts and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

