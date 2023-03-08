Paraglider seriously injured after fall at Kaena Point

A paraglider suffered multiple injuries after falling about 20 feet during a takeoff attempt from Kaena Point on Tuesday afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and responded with four units and 12 personnel.

Fire rescue units reached the paraglider, a 29-year-old man, on the North Shore side of Kaena Point Trail by utility terrain vehicle about an hour later, at 2:23 p.m.

Firefighters said he was unable to hike off the trail on his own. He was airlifted by helicopter to a nearby landing zone where care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Responses.

Paramedics treated the paraglider for multiple injuries and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.