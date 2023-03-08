comscore Couple sues Maui snorkeling firm after being left behind | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Couple sues Maui snorkeling firm after being left behind

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.
  • COURTESY ALEXANDER BURCKLE Alexander Burckle and Elizabeth Webster on the beach a couple of days before the snorkeling incident in the waters off Lanai.

    COURTESY ALEXANDER BURCKLE

    Alexander Burckle and Elizabeth Webster on the beach a couple of days before the snorkeling incident in the waters off Lanai.

A Hayward, Calif., couple is suing a Maui snorkeling operator, along with the boat captain and other unnamed defendants, for abandoning them in waters off Lanai while on a snorkelng tour during their 2021 honeymoon. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jeffrey Nagata and Steve Robertson

Scroll Up