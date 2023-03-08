Couple sues Maui snorkeling firm after being left behind
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:38 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY ALEXANDER BURCKLE
Alexander Burckle and Elizabeth Webster on the beach a couple of days before the snorkeling incident in the waters off Lanai.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree