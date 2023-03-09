Man, 54, sentenced to 20 years in 2019 Pacific Palisades standoff

The 54-year-old man, who held his ex-girlfriend hostage and shot toward police in the Sept. 12, 2019 standoff in Pacific Palisades in Pearl City, was sentenced today to 20 years in prison.

Circuit Judge Kevin Souza sentenced Wayman Kaua according to a plea agreement.

Kaua pleaded guilty Nov. 18, 2022 to first-degree attempted assault, three counts of firearms charges, and two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening.

Kaua’s jury trial, which began Oct. 28, was underway when he suffered a stroke after the prosecution rested, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said. The stroke caused a delay in the trial, until he pleaded guilty.

This was not Wayman Kaua’s first hostage situation and standoff with police. In 1998, he also held two women hostage at another Pearl City home, which also affected the Pacific Palisades community.

He had served a 20-year sentence for 12 felonies from the 1998 conviction.

“This 20-year sentence is good news for all of us, especially people in the Pearl City community,” Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said.

“Kaua was a danger to neighbors and the police officers who serve them. They can all rest easier tonight.”