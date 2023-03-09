comscore Man, 54, sentenced to 20 years in 2019 Pacific Palisades standoff | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 54, sentenced to 20 years in 2019 Pacific Palisades standoff

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Wayman Kaua is wheeled into circuit court for sentencing on Thursday, March 9. Kaua was sentenced to 20 years for various charges stemming from a 2019 standoff with police in Pacific Palisades.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Wayman Kaua is wheeled into circuit court for sentencing on Thursday, March 9. Kaua was sentenced to 20 years for various charges stemming from a 2019 standoff with police in Pacific Palisades.

The 54-year-old man, who held his ex-girlfriend hostage and shot toward police in the Sept. 12, 2019 standoff in Pacific Palisades in Pearl City, was sentenced today to 20 years in prison.

Circuit Judge Kevin Souza sentenced Wayman Kaua according to a plea agreement.

Kaua pleaded guilty Nov. 18, 2022 to first-degree attempted assault, three counts of firearms charges, and two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening.

Kaua’s jury trial, which began Oct. 28, was underway when he suffered a stroke after the prosecution rested, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said. The stroke caused a delay in the trial, until he pleaded guilty.

This was not Wayman Kaua’s first hostage situation and standoff with police. In 1998, he also held two women hostage at another Pearl City home, which also affected the Pacific Palisades community.

He had served a 20-year sentence for 12 felonies from the 1998 conviction.

“This 20-year sentence is good news for all of us, especially people in the Pearl City community,” Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said.

“Kaua was a danger to neighbors and the police officers who serve them. They can all rest easier tonight.”

Comments (3)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii Health Department warns of breach to death registry
Next Story
Long COVID may be to blame for surge in women with disabilities

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up