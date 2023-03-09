Unresponsive snorkeler, 76, rescued at Hanauma Bay

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards this morning pulled an unresponsive, 76-year-old snorkeler from Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve.

Lifeguards at about 8 a.m. spotted the woman struggling in waters about 10 feet offshore and ran out to rescue her, bringing her back to shore.

On shore, lifeguards performed CPR and applied an automated external defribillator. After several rounds of CPR, the woman began breathing on her own and was able to speak.

Paramedics from Emergency Medical Services took over her care, continued treatment and took the woman to the hospital in serious condition.

The woman is a visitor from Arkansas, EMS said.