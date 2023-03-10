Editorial | Letters Letter: New stadium wouldn’t be able to support itself Today Updated 1:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As reported in Tuesday’s newspaper, one of the plans for a new Aloha Stadium envisions a total cost to the state (and its taxpayers) of about $1.5 billion over 30 years, or $50 million per year. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As reported in Tuesday’s newspaper, one of the plans for a new Aloha Stadium envisions a total cost to the state (and its taxpayers) of about $1.5 billion over 30 years, or $50 million per year. What do we get for that $50 million? We get fewer than 10 University of Hawaii home football games. We get nebulous, unspecified “other sporting events and a wide range of entertainment.” It appears no one has bothered to make a serious quantified estimate of what the other events could be, but let’s be really generous and say that there are 40 of these each year, or a total of about 50 events, including football. Then we taxpayers would be subsidizing events at the new stadium to the tune of about $1 million each. It seems to make little sense to spend so much on such a lightly used facility. Edward Conklin Waikiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Conservation win for the high seas