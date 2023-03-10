Letter: New stadium wouldn’t be able to support itself

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As reported in Tuesday’s newspaper, one of the plans for a new Aloha Stadium envisions a total cost to the state (and its taxpayers) of about $1.5 billion over 30 years, or $50 million per year.

What do we get for that $50 million? We get fewer than 10 University of Hawaii home football games. We get nebulous, unspecified “other sporting events and a wide range of entertainment.” It appears no one has bothered to make a serious quantified estimate of what the other events could be, but let’s be really generous and say that there are 40 of these each year, or a total of about 50 events, including football.

Then we taxpayers would be subsidizing events at the new stadium to the tune of about $1 million each. It seems to make little sense to spend so much on such a lightly used facility.

Edward Conklin

Waikiki

