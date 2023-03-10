comscore Hawaii to avoid recession, UHERO report says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii to avoid recession, UHERO report says

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.

Hawaii appears poised to escape a recession, but a group of local economists says that high interest rates and prices will cause weaker growth in the state through the first half of this year. Read more

