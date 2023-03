Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ten games into the season and one week from the start of Big West Conference play, the University of Hawaii baseball team has played only one series at Les Murakami Stadium.

Those opening games against Wright State were three weeks ago, when a huge storm was expected to mess with the series schedule. It didn’t, but it was still cold and wet and just not the vibe second-year Rainbow Warriors baseball coach Rich Hill was hoping for.

This weekend is different. The weather outlook is perfect. Defending Big East champion UConn is in town, and with the No. 1-ranked University of Hawaii volleyball team hosting No. 3 Penn State and No. 2 UCLA in the building next door, the vibe around campus has the UH baseball team feeling like it’s a bit of an opening weekend do-over.

“Yes, it does,” Hill said under a bright sun and blue sky just as Thursday’s practice was beginning. “That Wright State weekend the storm of the century was supposed to hit and it didn’t. The fans didn’t really have that opportunity to really, really stuff this place and I think this is going to be a great weekend for weather. It’s a great opponent. The campus is going to be alive. It’s a cool vibe here at the University of Hawaii.”

The ’Bows brought some of those cool vibes back with them after a six-game road trip ended with an impressive 9-3 win over then-No. 18 Maryland in Minneapolis.

Now comes another big test in the Huskies (6-3), who have made four straight regionals and eight total since UH last made one in 2010.

UConn is one of the schools originally scheduled by the previous UH coaching staff, but once Hill made sure they were still interested in coming, he was completely on board.

“That was one of the first things I did was to make sure these guys were all set,” Hill said about when he was hired. “I played them at USD when they had George Springer and Nick Ahmed and Matt Barnes. What a nightmare that was.”

Six pitchers have started at least once in the opening 10 games for UH (6-4). Tonight’s starter, left-hander Harry Gustin, is coming off his best outing, when he allowed one run on six hits in five innings in a 3-2 win over Minnesota a week ago.

Hill stressed the rotation is “probables in bold letters” but has left-handers Randy Abshier, Harrison Bodendorf and Ben Zeigler-Namoa penciled in for the rest of the series.

Sophomore right-hander Alex Giroux has also been impressive out of the bullpen and helped key the win over the Gophers with 3 2/3 innings of two-hit ball with four strikeouts.

“Harry Gustin and Alex Giroux kind of jump off the page for me (from last week),” Hill said. “They both did great, and then Connor Harrison has been doing that all year. Just that bulldog mentality and really being good at the end of games. Those three guys really jump out at ya.”

Harrison pitched twice last weekend, earning the save in both games, giving up one run in 31⁄3 innings.

The ’Bows continue to piece their pitching staff together but are beginning to show a little of what they might be capable of.

“We’re still learning about guys, especially our pitching staff,” Hill said. “This is a work in progress. We’re trying to figure out our travel roster to Cal Poly next week. That’s a 27-man deal and we’ve got about 35 guys that should be going, so it’s competition every day out here, even in our practice situation.”