HENDERSON, NEV. >> The Hawaii women’s basketball team expects few plot twists against Long Beach State in today’s semifinals of the Big West Tournament.

“We played them twice,” UH coach Laura Beeman said of the regular-season meetings. “Long Beach does what Long Beach does.”

In both losses, the Rainbow Wahine faced the Beach’s 94-foot swarm.

“They’re going to press us,” Beeman said. “They’re going to run their 1-3-1, their matchup zone. If they have to go some man, they’ll go some man. They’re going to take the bigger guards and try to post up our smaller guards. They do a great job of interior passing. They kick it out to shooters.”

Beeman added: “Long Beach makes it hard. They’re long. They’re fast. They do what they do, and they do it well because that’s all they do. Our kids have to make mental adjustments pretty quickly and be able to back it up with some of their skill.”

Beeman said the Wahine will need continued support around guard Lily Wahinekapu, who leads in scoring (12.2) and assists.

“What is it, the strength of the wolf is in the pack?” Beeman said. “That’s what it comes down to. Lily is not as good as Lily is without everybody else around her, and I can go down the line. It definitely is collective for us.”

Beeman also said improved play is needed from players who struggled against the Beach. In the two meetings, the Wahine turned the ball over 22 and 23 times.

UH is counting on guards Kelsie Imai, Meilani McBee and Ashley Thoms to navigate the Beach’s schemes.

“Those three need to handle the pressure a little better — not play faster, but play smarter,” Beeman said. “They’re all capable, obviously. No time like the present. I’d like to see them play with a little more composure, stay within their skill set. Shoot the ball when they’re ready to shoot it. And not turn the ball over. And not just play fast without a purpose. I know they’re all capable of doing that.”

The Wahine have played well in this tournament. They won it last year, advancing to the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s a process,” Beeman said. “We teach that from the time we get these kids in July that sometimes what we do doesn’t make sense. And they really have to trust us as a coaching staff. They have to trust this is a marathon and not a sprint. I think that is why we often are playing our best basketball in the tournaments. It’s because everything starts to click and they see how that trust begins to manifest.”