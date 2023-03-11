Hawaii island police arrest wanted attempted murder suspect

Hawaii island police have arrested attempted murder suspect Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo in the Hamakua area after searching for him for several days.

The Hawaii Police Department reported arresting Kahihikolo, 44, just before 11 a.m. today near Highway 19 at the 39.5 mile marker. He was wanted for attempted murder and outstanding bench warrants.

Police on Friday chased Kahihikolo and two suspected associates in the Kona area. Police shot and killed a man in his 30s after chasing one of the stolen vehicles believed to be in the possession of Kahihikolo.

HPD officers on Friday also chased after another vehicle, which Kahihikolo was believed to be driving himself. They found the vehicle abandoned in the lower Kalopa area.

Police have been searching for Kahihikolo since Tuesday when he allegedly shot a 42-year-old woman in the head with a modified shotgun during a domestic dispute in Ocean View.