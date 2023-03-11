Firefighter rescue down paraglider in Waianae

Honolulu Fire Department crews rescued a downed paraglider from Puu Kamaileunu Ridge in Waianae this afternoon.
HFD received a 911 call about the incident at 2:40 p.m. and dispatched six units staffed with a total of 18 personnel, who arrived at the scene five minutes later, according to a news release.
A bystander reported seeing a group of paragliders in the area and witnessing one of them crash into the side of the mountain. HFD deployed a drone to the paraglider’s location at 3:36 p.m. and reported the paraglider was not injured, the release said. HFD’s Air 1 helicopter dropped rescue personnel at 3:48 p.m. to confirm the paraglider’s condition.
Due to the terrain, HFD officials decided that rescue personnel and the paraglider should hike toward the ridge to find a clear area for an air evacuation. Air 1 then transported the paraglider to a nearby landing zone at 4:08 p.m.
