Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s nice to know about the red-light camera and speed humps on Kapiolani Boulevard, but have officials considered moving the bus stop to the other side of the Kapiolani and Kamakee streets and allowing only one crosswalk? Read more

It’s nice to know about the red-light camera and speed humps on Kapiolani Boulevard, but have officials considered moving the bus stop to the other side of the Kapiolani and Kamakee streets and allowing only one crosswalk? That will force people to cross on one side, allowing cars to turn left onto Kapiolani without having to wait for pedestrians.

The businesses there need to understand it’s for safety reasons that they might have to give up a part of their driveway for a bus stop, but the crosswalk is already there.

SueAnn Yasuoka

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter