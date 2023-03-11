comscore Judge denies bid to dismiss Kaneshiro case charges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Judge denies bid to dismiss Kaneshiro case charges

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:32 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Dennis Mitsunaga leaves federal court with attorney Bruce Yoshida on June 17.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Dennis Mitsunaga leaves federal court with attorney Bruce Yoshida on June 17.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Former Honolulu prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro leaves federal court on June 17.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Former Honolulu prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro leaves federal court on June 17.

A judge has denied an attempt to dismiss a federal conspiracy charge against indicted businessman Dennis Mitsunaga, former Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro and four Mitsu­naga & Associates executives. Read more

Previous Story
Rearview Mirror: Longtime favorite ‘Hawaii Five-O’ celebrates its 55th anniversary

Scroll Up