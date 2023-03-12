Motorcyclist, 59, dies after crashing on H-1 off-ramp

A 59-year-old man died early this morning after crashing his speeding motorcycle while exiting H-1 freeway in Kalihi, Honolulu police said.

The motorcyclist was traveling west on H-1 “at a high rate of speed” when he took the Palama Street off-ramp, lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a tree, according to Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

The motorcyclist “sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said its personnel responded to a 12:45 a.m. call and found the man dead on arrival. Police listed the time of the accident at about 12:50 a.m.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and speed appears to be a contributing factor, police said. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors, said HPD, which is continuing to investigate.

This was Oahu’s 13th traffic fatality this year, compared with 14 at the same time last year, police said.