comscore Letter: Why does roadwork take so much time? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Why does roadwork take so much time?

  • Today
  • Updated 1:12 a.m.

Sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic the other day, a simple question came to mind: Why does every public works project in our state seem to take forever? Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Bail requirement can keep criminals off street

Scroll Up