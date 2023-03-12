Learn artistic ways to stay in good health at wellness symposium

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Starting March 19, the Creative Arts & Wellness Symposium will offer two weeks of special events at the Downtown Art Center, focusing on how art promotes good health and wellness. Read more

There will be self-care, public speaking and wellness workshops, aura readings, live local music, comedy by Improv Hawaii, drawing sessions and a Loco Kine Tea Party.

All sessions are a maximum of $20 or free of charge through March 31 in the nonprofit art center’s second-floor galleries at 1041 Nuuanu Ave. For the full schedule and registration, visit downtownarthi.org/artandwellness.

Some of the highlights include:

>> March 19, 2-4 p.m.: Self-Care Through Collage Art ($20)

>> March 20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Free Aura Readings with Body &Brain Yoga Tai Chi; 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Caregiving &Fabric Art Workshop ($20)

>> March 24, 5:30-7 p.m.: Improv Hawaii Live Show: Laughter is the Best Medicine ($20)

>> March 25, 1-3 p.m.: Gentle Movement for Stress Relief Workshop by Body &Brain Yoga Tai Chi ($20)

>> March 26, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Quilling Workshop ($20)

>> March 28, Noon-1:30 p.m.: Free Brown Bag Live Music Lunch Hour with Shoji Ledward (bring your own lunch)

>> March 30, 1-4 p.m.: Loco Kine Tea Party, catered by Tea at 1024 ($20)

>> March 31, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Art and ‘The Luck Factor” Book Talk &Workshop with Theresa Wee &Su Atta ($20)