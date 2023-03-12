comscore Maui’s Kulanihakoi High School is empty and stuck in bureaucratic limbo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui’s Kulanihakoi High School is empty and stuck in bureaucratic limbo

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.
  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kulanihakoi High School, which has cost taxpayers $180 million so far, remains unoccupied.

    Kulanihakoi High School, which has cost taxpayers $180 million so far, remains unoccupied.

  • COURTESY REBECCA HILL Members of the Kihei Parents Hui held signs along Piilani Highway last month to urge the state and county to open the new Kulanihakoi High School as soon as possible.

    Members of the Kihei Parents Hui held signs along Piilani Highway last month to urge the state and county to open the new Kulanihakoi High School as soon as possible.

  • COURTESY KULANIHAKOI HIGH SCHOOL “It’s stressful not being able to be at the new campus, and it’s frustrating because the new school is already built and it’s just sitting there collecting dust.” said Pedro Deus, a Kulanihakoi High School freshman.

    “It’s stressful not being able to be at the new campus, and it’s frustrating because the new school is already built and it’s just sitting there collecting dust.” said Pedro Deus, a Kulanihakoi High School freshman.

  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION The opening date for Kulanihakoi High School in Kihei, Maui, is uncertain. The school is expected to house 1,650 students when all phases of construction are completed.

    The opening date for Kulanihakoi High School in Kihei, Maui, is uncertain. The school is expected to house 1,650 students when all phases of construction are completed.

  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kulanihakoi High School in Kihei.

    Kulanihakoi High School in Kihei.

  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Cars enter the roundabout at the intersection of Piilani Highway and Kulanihakoi Street. The $16 million traffic roundabout failed to meet the state Land Use Commission’s pedestrian-safety requirements to open the new Kulanihakoi High School.

    Cars enter the roundabout at the intersection of Piilani Highway and Kulanihakoi Street. The $16 million traffic roundabout failed to meet the state Land Use Commission’s pedestrian-safety requirements to open the new Kulanihakoi High School.

Government and community leaders continue to argue about how to get past more than a decade of bureaucratic missteps that have left Kihei with a long-delayed high school that has cost taxpayers $180 million so far but can’t be used. Read more

