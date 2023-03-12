Player of the Year Pupualii Sepulona comes through for Saint Louis
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:11 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/ CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Saint Louis forward Pupualii Sepulona peaked at states with 19 points and eight rebounds per game, shooting 67 percent from the field (18-for-27) to power the Crusaders to a second championship in a row.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Saint Louis forward Pupualii Sepulona drives to the basket between Campbell forward Mason Muaau, left, and guard Malik Jackson during the state championship game on Feb.