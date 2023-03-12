comscore Player of the Year Pupualii Sepulona comes through for Saint Louis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Player of the Year Pupualii Sepulona comes through for Saint Louis

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/ CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis forward Pupualii Sepulona peaked at states with 19 points and eight rebounds per game, shooting 67 percent from the field (18-for-27) to power the Crusaders to a second championship in a row.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/ CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis forward Pupualii Sepulona peaked at states with 19 points and eight rebounds per game, shooting 67 percent from the field (18-for-27) to power the Crusaders to a second championship in a row.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis forward Pupualii Sepulona drives to the basket between Campbell forward Mason Muaau, left, and guard Malik Jackson during the state championship game on Feb.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis forward Pupualii Sepulona drives to the basket between Campbell forward Mason Muaau, left, and guard Malik Jackson during the state championship game on Feb.

Saint Louis forward Pupualii Sepulona peaked at states with 19 points and eight rebounds per game, shooting 67 percent from the field (18-for-27) to power the Crusaders to a second championship in a row. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - March 11, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - March 12, 2023

Scroll Up