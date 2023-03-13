comscore Almost 1,000 bills advance at Hawaii Legislature | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Almost 1,000 bills advance at Hawaii Legislature

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JAN. 18 In all, 949 bills crossed from the Senate to the House of Representatives, or vice versa, by Thursday’s deadline, or 30% of 3,132 bills introduced this year.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JAN. 18

    In all, 949 bills crossed from the Senate to the House of Representatives, or vice versa, by Thursday’s deadline, or 30% of 3,132 bills introduced this year.

Tax relief for residents and an environmental impact fee for visitors are among nearly 1,000 proposals in bills that have advanced through the midpoint of this year’s legislative session. Read more

Previous Story
Debt shuts down Hawaiian Isles water, coffee companies

Scroll Up