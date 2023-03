Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiser Permanente has hired Benjamin Tautges, O.D., who joins the optometry department at Kaiser Permanente Kona Medical Office. Dr. Tautges received his doctorate of optometry from Western University of Health Sciences’ College of Optometry in Pomona, Calif. Tautges most recently practiced at the Acuity Eye Group in Palm Springs, Calif.

Mid-Pacific has hired Paris Priore-­Kim as its interim middle and high school principal. Priore-Kim has over two decades of experience in the field of education with leadership roles at Punahou School, serving as principal of the Junior School for six years, academy dean for eight years, associate director of Luke Center for Public Service, and middle school social studies teacher. She holds a bachelor’s degree in art history from Princeton University, a master’s degree in education and a doctorate in school leadership from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.