Ewa Beach man, 25, charged with murder of woman in Mililani

A 25-year-old Ewa Beach man was charged with murder this morning in connection with the death of a 21-year-old woman whose body was found in a burning car Monday.

Samuel Michael David Jones, 25, was charged at 6:45 a.m. with murder in the second degree and first-degree arson in the death of 21-year-old Laau Jordan Lalusa, a specialist with the Hawaii Army National Guard. Jones’ bail is set at $1 million.

Jones was arrested at 7:16 a.m. Monday on Makaimoimo Street in Mililani and has nine prior arrests and citations for traffic offenses, trespassing and domestic abuse, according to state court records.

At about 6:40 a.m. witnesses called 911 to report a car fire, according to police. Upon arriving on scene at 6:55 a.m., firefighters found the fire to have been self-extinguished and discovered Lalusa’s body inside.

Officers responding to the call were told witnesses allegedly saw Jones “opening and closing doors during the fire” before running away, according to police. The witnesses allegedly followed Jones until officers arrived.

Police were told he was allegedly carrying a “bladed-type weapon.”

Officers detained Jones and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder.