Auditor calls out OHA for lax and risky real-estate planning
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:32 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Les Kondo:
The state auditor says OHA’s real estate acquisitions will continue to be chancy without criteria and policies in place
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree