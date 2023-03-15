comscore Auditor calls out OHA for lax and risky real-estate planning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Auditor calls out OHA for lax and risky real-estate planning

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Les Kondo: </strong> <em>The state auditor says OHA’s real estate acquisitions will continue to be chancy without criteria and policies in place</em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Les Kondo:

    The state auditor says OHA’s real estate acquisitions will continue to be chancy without criteria and policies in place

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has been building its real estate portfolio over the past couple of decades to the point where it is now the 13th-largest landowner in Hawaii with holdings valued at more than $421 million. Read more

