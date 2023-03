Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiser Permanente has hired new physicians for its Kihei Clinic and Wailuku Medical Office. Read more

Kaiser Permanente has hired new physicians for its Kihei Clinic and Wailuku Medical Office:

>> Deidrie Jo Colter, O.D., joins the optometry department at Kaiser Permanente Kihei Clinic. Colter received her doctorate in optometry from Pacific University’s College of Optometry in Forest Grove, Ore. She most recently worked at the Foley Vision Center in Eugene, Ore., where she developed a myopia management program, established a scleral lens speciality practice and managed pre- and post-op care for surgical patients.

>> Douglas Stevens, M.D., joins the department at Kaiser Permanente Wailuku Medical Office. He received his medical degree from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and completed his residency, focusing on physical medicine and rehabilitation, at the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville, Ky. He most recently served as a medical director at the Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center In Louisville and as a volunteer for numerous veteran events.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.