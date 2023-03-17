comscore Red Hill task force to conduct assessment on fuel removal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Red Hill task force to conduct assessment on fuel removal

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022 Hawaii lawmakers are pushing for Par Hawaii’s refinery in Campbell Industrial Park to be one of the storage locations for the fuel from Red Hill.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022

    Hawaii lawmakers are pushing for Par Hawaii’s refinery in Campbell Industrial Park to be one of the storage locations for the fuel from Red Hill.

Joint Task Force Red Hill announced Tuesday that it will develop an environmental assessment, or EA, on plans to redistribute the 104 million gallons of fuel at its World War II-era Red Hill fuel storage facility. Read more

Previous Story
Looking back and ahead: Hawaii learns to live with COVID

Scroll Up