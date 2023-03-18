Kauai man arrested in hit-and-run of bicyclist

Kauai police have arrested a 45-year-old Kapaa man on suspicion of being involved in a Friday hit-and-run crash, which left a bicyclist in critical condition.

The man was arrested for negligent injury in the first degree, accidents involving death or serious injury, reckless driving, and inattention to driving, according to a press release issued Saturday by the Kauai Police Department. The man’s bail has been set at $100,000 and he is currently in the Kauai Police Department cell block.

Police said in a news release issued Saturday that they responded about 1:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a traffic crash involving the driver of a Toyota Tundra truck and bicyclist on Kaumuali‘i Highway, in the vicinity of Maluhia Road,

Officials said the preliminary investigation revealed that the bicyclist, a 65-year-old woman from Lithuania, was traveling westbound on the shoulder of Kaumuali‘i Highway when she was struck from behind by a truck, which was also traveling westbound. They said the driver involved had fled the scene prior to the arrival of first responders.

The bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was treated by first responders for severe injuries to her leg and head. She was transported to Wilcox Hospital, and later flown to Oahu where she remains in critical condition.

Kauai Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section shut down Kaumuali‘i Highway in both directions for approximately one and a half hours while they conducted an on-scene investigation. Their investigation is still open.