comscore Honolulu mayor aims to sign bill limiting concealed guns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu mayor aims to sign bill limiting concealed guns

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he plans to sign into law a ban on concealed firearms in 13 “sensitive places” across Oahu after the City Council this week passed Bill 57. Read more

Hawaii lawmakers divided over governor's latest nominees

