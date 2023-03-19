Hiker falls, injures himself on Diamond Head Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a man in his 20s who fell and injured himself while hiking on the Diamond Head Trail this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a call at around 10:50 a.m. about the injured hiker, who was unable to descend the trail on his own.

HFD arrived a few minutes later to establish a landing zone for its Air 1 helicopter and ascend the trail by foot to reach the hiker.

Firefighters reached the hiker at around 11:15 a.m. and conducted a medical assessment for him. The hiker was flown to the landing zone, and at 11:35 a.m. his care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.