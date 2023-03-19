Suspect arrested in hit-and-run of visitor on Kauai

Kauai police have arrested the driver who is suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run Friday afternoon in Omao that sent a bicyclist, 65, to a hospital on Oahu.

Police said at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the scene at Kaumualii Highway within the vicinity of Maluhia Road. A preliminary investigation reveals that the bicyclist, 65, from Lithuania, was traveling westbound on the shoulder of Kaumualii Highway when she was struck behind by a truck that was also heading in the same direction. The driver fled the scene before first responders arrived.

Kalaheo firefighters found the bicyclist with severe injuries to her leg and head. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. She was treated at the scene, transported to Wilcox Hospital then medevaced to Oahu where she is still in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses described the truck involved in the crash as a Toyota Tundra. Shortly after, officers located and arrested suspect Kib Hoopii, 45, of Kapaa, for first-degree negligent injury, accidents involving death or serious injury, reckless driving and inattention to driving. Hoopii is currently being held at KPD cellblock with bail set at $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing.