Letter: Bailouts for banks, but not for workers

Waiting for our sandwich orders to be filled, I casually said “howzit” to the only other person in the place. The steel in the toes of his shoes were exposed from years of hard work. Faded jeans and a new T-shirt with the logo of a construction company.

He quietly replied, “Everything is going up.”

The government just bailed out a bank to the tune of $175 billion that will ultimately and surreptitiously be paid for by people like this man.

So I put this question to our four federal elected officials, “Where is the bailout for the working class?”

Jamie Neely

Kaneohe

