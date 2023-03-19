Editorial | Letters Letter: Bailouts for banks, but not for workers Today Updated 12:41 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Waiting for our sandwich orders to be filled, I casually said “howzit” to the only other person in the place. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Waiting for our sandwich orders to be filled, I casually said “howzit” to the only other person in the place. The steel in the toes of his shoes were exposed from years of hard work. Faded jeans and a new T-shirt with the logo of a construction company. He quietly replied, “Everything is going up.” The government just bailed out a bank to the tune of $175 billion that will ultimately and surreptitiously be paid for by people like this man. So I put this question to our four federal elected officials, “Where is the bailout for the working class?” Jamie Neely Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Protecting abortion rights