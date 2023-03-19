comscore Annual Kuhio Day parade to be held in Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Annual Kuhio Day parade to be held in Kapolei

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER The Hawaii Air National Guard color guard in 2019 led the Prince Kuhio Parade that started at Kalakaua Avenue and Saratoga Road, and concluded at Queen Kapiolani Park in Waikiki.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    The Hawaii Air National Guard color guard in 2019 led the Prince Kuhio Parade that started at Kalakaua Avenue and Saratoga Road, and concluded at Queen Kapiolani Park in Waikiki.

  • COURTESY Harris & Ewing Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana‘ole

    COURTESY Harris & Ewing

    Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana‘ole

The annual Prince Kuhio Parade will take place in Kapolei this year rather than following its usual route through Waikiki. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu mayor aims to sign bill limiting concealed guns
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2023

Scroll Up