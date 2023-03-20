Man injured in Pearl City crash

A man was critically injured in a crash in Pearl City this morning, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.
EMS personnel responded to Waihona Street at about 7:30 a.m. and treated a man described to be in his early 20s.
He was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.
