Column: The energy future that we’ve been waiting for is here

We’ve known for decades that we should reduce the burning of fossil fuels and other materials to generate energy because of the harmful impact of greenhouse gas emissions on climate and human health. We’ve known that solar, wind and other clean, renewable sources were much better for us and for the environment, but they were expensive.

We’ve also known that technology was working to bring down the costs of clean, renewable energy. Many of us have been waiting. And now the costs of solar and wind have been reduced to such a degree that they are currently the cheapest of all sources of energy.

Fortunately, the cost of battery storage has also been dropping. New projects pairing solar with battery storage are being built across the nation. A number of them are located in Hawaii, and more are being planned. Reliable clean, renewable energy will ultimately bring down electricity rates for consumers.

Solar projects that have been recently completed in Hawaii include the Lawai Solar and Energy Project on Kauai, which was at the time the largest solar plus storage peak-power generator in the world. It combines 28 megawatts of solar photovoltaic capacity with a lithium-ion battery capable of storing 100 megawatt-hours, providing electricity at a low cost of 11 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The Lawai Solar and Energy Project provides electricity to Kauai Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC). A Tesla solar/battery project is also providing electricity to KIUC — at 13.9 cents per kilowatt-hour. By comparison, the average residential rate of Hawaiian Electric, which provides electricity to the rest of Hawaii, is 38 cents per kilowatt-hour. Hawaii has the highest electricity rates in the nation.

But even Hawaiian Electric is going solar. The Mililani Solar I project, located on former sugar-cane fields inland from Pearl Harbor, generates 39 megawatts of solar power for 9 cents per kilowatt-hour. Other completed solar projects include Kawailoa Solar in Haleiwa, the Waianae Solar Project, and Waiawa Solar Power. Another completed KIUC project is called Kauai Solar.

Many more solar projects are in the works on the various islands:

Oahu: Kaukonahua Solar, AES West Oahu, Hoohana Solar 1, Kapolei Energy Storage, Kupono Solar, Mountain View Solar, Waiawa Phase 2 Solar, Kalaeloa Home Lands Solar, and Palailai Solar.

Maui: Lipoa Solar, Makawao Solar, Piiholo Road Solar, Waena Battery Energy Storage, AES Kuihelani, Kamaole Solar, and Paeahu Solar.

Hawaii island: Kalaola Solar A and B, Naalehu Solar, Keahole Battery Energy Storage, Hale Kuawehi Solar, AES Waikoloa Solar.

Molokai: Kualapuu Solar and Palaau Solar.

Lanai: Lanai Solar Project.

Kauai: West Kauai Solar Energy Project.

It is undeniable that solar power brings down costs. When paired with batteries, which store power during the day and make it available at night, systems can be designed to be reliable. Consumers benefit with lower electricity rates, and the environment benefits with fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

No longer should facilities be built that generate electricity by burning fossil fuel — or any other form of dirty energy. They are costly and obsolete.

Clean, renewable energy is the future, and the future is here. The future is now. Let’s fully embrace it.

John Kawamoto is a former legislative analyst and an advocate for a clean, healthy environment.