Green considers Intermediate Court of Appeals nominees

Gov. Josh Green has been sent five nominees to consider for associate judge for the Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Green’s office said Friday in a news release that the State Judicial Selection Commission sent the list of nominees to Green after reviewing their qualifications and backgrounds.

Green has to appoint an associate judge by April 16. Once selected, the nominee will have to be confirmed by the state Senate.

The public can comment on the nominees via the governor’s website at bit.ly/2Jumpof.

The nominees are:

>> Lance D. Collins, a per diem judge for District and Family Court in the 2nd Circuit and a graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa William S. Richardson School of Law.

>> Rebecca A. Copeland, a District Family Court judge in the 1st Circuit and lead judge in the Special Division and presiding judge in Truancy Court. She is a graduate of St. Mary’s University School of Law.

>> Kimberly Tsumoto Guidry, an attorney employed by the state Department of the Attorney General as solicitor general and supervising deputy attorney general. She received her law degree from the UH Manoa William S. Richardson School of Law.

>> Deirdre Marie-Iha, an attorney and a partner at Goodsill Anderson Quinn & Stifel. She graduated from the University of Colorado School of Law.

>> Taryn R. Tomasa Gifford, an attorney who works as a deputy public defender. She is a graduate of the UH Manoa William S. Richardson School of Law.