Hawaii News

HPD urged to use recruit incentives and create Waianae patrol district

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Police Department Maj. Gail Beckley shows an unfinished area of the Waianae substation.

County lawmakers are urging the city to create the long-planned Waianae patrol district by finishing a half-built police substation and paying recruiting bonuses to officers who help fill uniformed vacancies that numbered 374 as of March 5. Read more

