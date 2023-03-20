comscore Deadly fungus spread rapidly during pandemic, CDC Says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Deadly fungus spread rapidly during pandemic, CDC Says

  • By Matt Richtel / New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / MARCH 6, 2020 A deadly fungus that is considered an urgent public health threat by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spread at an “alarming rate” during <a href="https://www.staradvertiser.com/coronavirus/" target="_blank">the coronavirus pandemic</a>, the CDC said today. Shown here, the headquarters for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shown in Atlanta.

    A deadly fungus that is considered an urgent public health threat by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spread at an “alarming rate” during the coronavirus pandemic, the CDC said today. Shown here, the headquarters for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shown in Atlanta.

The fungus commonly strikes older patients, particularly those who have many visits or prolonged visits to health care facilities, where it can be hard to clean or eradicate. Read more

