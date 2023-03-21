Kilauea alert level lowered following extended pause

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists today lowered the Kilauea alert level for ground-based hazards from watch to advisory and the aviation color code from orange to yellow.

Officials said the lava supply to the Halemaumau lava lake ceased on March 7, based on lava lake levels and behavior of the crater floor, and sulfur dioxide emissions declined to near pre-eruption background levels.

Online volcano updates will now be issued weekly, on Tuesdays, rather than daily, officials said.

Scientists warned that earthquake and ground movement patterns remain unsettled, and a new eruption could resume at any time with little or no warning.

“Potential remains for resumption of this eruption or initiation of a new eruption at or near the summit of Kilauea,” according to today’s daily HVO update.

The latest eruption within Halemaumau Crater began on Jan. 5, nearly one month after that last crater eruption ended following 14 months of eruptive activity.