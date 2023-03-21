comscore Mayor Rick Blangiardi kicks off town hall series in Ewa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mayor Rick Blangiardi kicks off town hall series in Ewa

  • By Mark Ladao
  • Today
  • Updated 9:59 p.m.
  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi listens to questions asked by residents during a town hall Tuesday night at Ewa Makai Middle School.

    Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi listens to questions asked by residents during a town hall Tuesday night at Ewa Makai Middle School.

Dozens of people attended the meeting to speak with the mayor and roughly 30 employees representing most of the City & County of Honolulu’s executive branch departments. Read more

