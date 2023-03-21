Walmart closing downtown Honolulu store

Walmart plans to close its under-performing Fort Street Mall store and pharmacy in downtown Honolulu on April 21, the company announced today.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Fort Street Mall location,” spokesperson Lauren Willis said in a statement. “We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com.”

Walmart currently operates 10 Walmart stores across the islands — five on Oahu — and two Sam’s Clubs also on Oahu.

Employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other locations, and the Fort Street Mall pharmacy will help customers transfer their prescriptions to other locations, company officials said.

Walmart opened the 80,000-square-foot downtown store in July 2014, replacing the Macy’s outlet that closed in February 2013.