Letter: Differences of opinion deserve to be aired

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The opinion expressed in Tod Hale’s letter is a prime example of the intolerance, bigotry and arrogance that we see a lot of nowadays (“Media creates problem with ‘both sides’ stance,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 17). It’s a display of hatred that leads to name-calling, discrimination and violence.

It’s a one-sided thinking that doesn’t allow other people to have a difference of opinion, a voice to express it or to decide what is best for themselves.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter