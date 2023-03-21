Editorial | Letters Letter: Differences of opinion deserve to be aired Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The opinion expressed in Tod Hale’s letter is a prime example of the intolerance, bigotry and arrogance that we see a lot of nowadays (“Media creates problem with ‘both sides’ stance,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 17). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The opinion expressed in Tod Hale’s letter is a prime example of the intolerance, bigotry and arrogance that we see a lot of nowadays (“Media creates problem with ‘both sides’ stance,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 17). It’s a display of hatred that leads to name-calling, discrimination and violence. It’s a one-sided thinking that doesn’t allow other people to have a difference of opinion, a voice to express it or to decide what is best for themselves. Guy Morgan Moanalua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Isn’t it time to stop making electricity more expensive?