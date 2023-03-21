comscore Letter: Differences of opinion deserve to be aired | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Differences of opinion deserve to be aired

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The opinion expressed in Tod Hale’s letter is a prime example of the intolerance, bigotry and arrogance that we see a lot of nowadays (“Media creates problem with ‘both sides’ stance,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 17). Read more

Previous Story
Column: Isn’t it time to stop making electricity more expensive?

Scroll Up